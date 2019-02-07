Paul J. Wise, 82

FULTON, NY – Paul Jacob Wise, 82, of Fulton, passed away Thursday morning January 31, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Volney, NY, a son to Duane and Ellen Boigel Wise.

Paul was a salesman for several years with Neal & O’Brien Lumber Company and with Northern Ready Mix until his retirement in 2001.

He served on the Town of Volney Zoning Board for six years.

Early spring was one of Paul’s favorite times of the year when he would make plans for his garden.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Ann (Farfaglia) Wise; his five children, Dennis (Ann-Marie) Wise of Fulton, Kevin (Bonnie) Wise of Fulton, Anthony (Jill) Wise of Fulton, David (Debra) Wise of Cicero and Paul Joseph “P.J.” Wise of Fulton; one brother, Karl (Lee) Wise of Arizona; two sisters, Jane (Dr. Richard) Falanga of Oswego and Carolyn Hanlon of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Kristen Vant, Derrik (Melinda) Wise, Keith (Alicia) Wise, Anthony (Chelsea) Wise, Kaelee Wise, Madison Wise, Dylan Wise and Blake Wise; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Sister M. Adrian (Wanda) Wise; and two brothers, John and George Wise.

A funeral service was held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 5, in Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours were held at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions be made to Hospice of Central New York, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org in memory of Paul.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Wise family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

