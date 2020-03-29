OSWEGO COUNTY – Paul K. Reeves, 66, of Oswego County died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Northeast Center, Lake Katrine, New York.

He was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Craig and Maida Reeves. Paul was a local roofer for many years.

He is survived by his children Kimberlie Reeves of Baldwinsville, Courtney Reeves of Georgia, and Nicole Komar of Georgia, and his siblings. He is also survived by his grandchildren Krimson, Kadia, Trinity, Logan, Elizabeth, and Carmen.

Services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

