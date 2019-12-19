FULTON, NY – Paul L. Fountaine Jr., 45, of Volney, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the pool league at the VFW Fulton, an avid kart racer with many track titles from Oswego Kartway, Moose Mt., Frozen Ocean, and West Amboy Speedway.

He was predeceased by his father, Paul L. Fountaine Sr.

Surviving are his wife, Andrea M. Fountaine; children, Shiela M. (Bert) Reynolds, Todd E. (Kallie) Oakes Jr., Tyler L. (Casie) Oakes; grandchildren, Landon Wallace, Addison Reynolds, Jasper Reynolds; mother, Kathy (Mike) Humphrey; siblings, Paula L. (Howard) Colvin, Christopher Sr., (Kristina) Fountaine; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 with a funeral service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Following the services, there will be a celebration of life at the VFW in Fulton.

Spring burial will be held in Vermillion Cemetery.

