FULTON, NY – Paul “PJ” Wise, 46, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He was born in Oswego to Paul and Jean Farfaglia Wise and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School.

PJ had been employed with Armstrong World Industries, Neal-O’Brien Lumber Company and worked in construction as a roofer and carpenter.

PJ was a self-taught musician and played guitar and sang with the band “Page 9.”

He enjoyed being outdoors and had many friends.

PJ is survived by his mother, Jean; his brothers, Dennis (Ann-Marie) Wise of Fulton, Kevin (Bonnie) Wise of Fulton, Anthony (Jill) Wise of Fulton and David (Debra) Wise of Cicero; his nieces and nephews, Kristen Vant, Derrik (Melinda) Wise, Keith (Alicia) Wise, Anthony (Chelsea) Wise, Kaelee Wise, Madison Wise, Dylan Wise and Blake Wise; several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Paul J. Wise, on January 31, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton.

The Rite of Committal and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a remembrance service to follow on Monday at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in PJ’s memory may be made to the CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton, NY 13069.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Wise family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

