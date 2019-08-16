FULTON, NY – Paul S. Wells, 66, of Fulton, formerly of Utica, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019, at University Hospital.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to David and Allese Davis Wells.

Paul served his country in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed contractor for several years, specializing in roofing.

He was a naturalist who enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.

Paul was always willing to help those in need and in his spare time enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Marjorie Olin; his daughters, Daisy Bradwell of St. Petersburg, Fla., Heather Griffith of Richmondville, NY, April Manaher of Georgia and Sarah Wells of Minnesota; Marjorie’s children, Sabrina Lanaux of Floyd, NY, Leonard Wagner Jr. of Cohocton, NY, Rebecca Miles of Pennsylvania and Adam Wagner of Kansas; his siblings, Sharon, Ruth, John, Robert and James; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a brother, David Wells.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 16, in Section 26A of Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, August 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton, with a memorial service at 4 p.m.

