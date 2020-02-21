Paul V. Moore High School Announces Honor Roll Students for Second Marking Period

Paul V. Moore High School is proud to announce that over students received academic honors for the second marking period of the school year.

Students achieved honor roll status with a cumulative grade point average between 84.5 and 89.4. High honor roll status was awarded to students who achieved a cumulative grade point average of 89.5 or higher.

9th Grade High Honor Roll

Ames, Fiona Katherine

Armani, Emilia Louise

Auslander, Meadow Elaine

Bardoun, Lance David

Bardoun, Vincent John

Bellows, Sophia Francesca

Bergquist, Shane David

Bonk, Matthew Graham

Burian, Abby Lynn

Bush, Emma Grace

Chapman, Aidan Robert

Christensen, Carlie Fay

Coppola, Dante Mariano

Davis, Matthew Brian

Domachowske, Allison Noelle

Dunn, Lindsey Claire

Evans, Kadin Nicholas

Fullmer, MaKenna Faith

Geesaman, Madison Jean

Guzman, Veronica D

Haley, Samantha Christine

Hodge, Lilly Grace

Holland, Alexander John

Hoyt, Nathan Richard

Hunt, Kamryn Faith

Johns, Patrick William

Kandt, Carley Alean

Kees, Katie Anne

Kelley, Jamielyn Louise

Kennedy, Isabelle Anne

Kernan, Elaina R

Korolyuk, Avrora

Krohl, Kalie Elizabeth

Lacey, Cullen Patrick

Lamb, Sabrina Grace

Logsdon, Rosalie Virginia

Martin, Katherine Elisabeth

Matteson, Alexandria Elizabeth

McVeen, Samantha Rose

Miller, Tayler Jacqueline

Monica, Ella Rose

Moran, Samantha Nicole

Newton, Abigail Leigh

Ngumbi, Elizabeth Mumbe

Nickerson, Ashlee Lynn

Nolan, Frederick Gardner

Nystrom, Brandyn Scott

Orlando, Connor Roe

Paladino, Luciano

Paskell, Autum Faith

Passalaqua, Tia Bella

Porter, Logan Michael

Purdy, Jennifer Lynn

Raehm, Andrew Christopher

Reale, Jacob Anthony

Retajczyk, Priya

Roberts, Grace Elizabeth

Rumo, Kenzie J

Russell, Benjamin Thomas

Saunders, Shaun Scott

Scilingo, Brandon Matthew

Seeburger, Antonia Marlene

Smolnik, Arianna Marie

Snyder, Alexis Makyla

Stalsonberg, Nina Lynn

Stevener, Thomas Aaron

Stevens, Matthew Hart

Sundet, Joshua Oren

Tarquinio, Kayla Marie

Tedd, Connor James

Tetrault, Audrey Lynn

Thornton, Melanie Brooke

Toleson, Maria Lynn

Tyler, Emma Jayne

Walker, Lilliana Genevieve

Waskiewicz, Kyle David

Wiss, Gretchen Grace

Young, Robert Thomas

9th Grade Honor Roll

Young, Samantha Nicole

Allen, William David

Barcomb, Keira Rose

Barker, Alexis Jane

Beardsley, Nicholas Fred

Bergquist, Aaron James

Biela, Marishka Marie

Blenn, Emily Kalinda

Bowman, Michael Jacob

Brady, Ashton James

Brissette IV, Paul John

Campbell, Nicholas Everett

Chapman, Bradyn M

Cook, Samantha Lynn

Corcoran, Emily Margaret

Cornell, Olivia Ashley

Costello, Alyssa Grace

Croteau, Dominic J

Currie, George Robert

D’Aoust, Allison Elizabeth

Doyle, Alayna Marie

Dunn, Riley Elizabeth

Emory, Allison Faith

Finke, Ethan James

Fiore, Brianna Elizabeth

Fleischmann Jr., Richard P

Gipe, Lucas Joseph

Greene, Aidan Robert

Greene, Caleb Edward

Greene, Kiarra Ann

Henderson, Olivia Lynne

Kaufman, Daniel Stephen

Keenan, Jacob Michael

Kulakowski, Christopher Martin

LaCelle, Cailynn Brianne

Maciariello, Alexander Jeffrey

Maher, Sophie Jane

Manning, Hanna Elizabeth

McAllister, Kyle James

Meigel, Tyler Brian

Merkel, Logan Scott

Moody, Ethanael James Lee

Nowack, Abigail Grace

Paninski, Marisa Braelyn

Peck, Owen Dale

Perkins, Aaron James

Post, Elijah John

Pownall, Cameron John

Reynolds, Elijah Gregory

Ribarovski, Breanna Vincenza

Richmond, Troy Christopher

Rogers, Aiden Matthew

Rumo, Kenson D

Schwartz, Desiree Pauline

Schwartz, Makayla Anne

Shetler, Jonathon Jeffery

Shorney, Kayla Rhyan

Shultes, Joshua Daniel

Stringer, Noah James Henry

Tumbry, Matthew Thomas

VanMarter, Bradley Alan

Ward, Joseph Richard

Wheeler, Anna Grace

Wick, Preston Allen

Wines, Bailey Rose

Winks, Nicholas Michael

Yaromich, Zoryana

Young, Madysen Helene

Zmudosky, Michaela Alexis

10th Grade High Honor Roll

Ackerman, Bradon Elsworth

Allen, Jayden Todd

Barnes, Emily Nicole

Bateson, Allison Elizabeth

Bellucci Jr., Paul James

Bray, Audrey E

Brill, Evelyn Bailey

Chapman, Mackenzie Barone

Colacicco, Josie Jean

Colledge, Abigail Rose

Comstock, Jordan Marie

Concolino, Ashley Reese

Day, Abigail Isaac

Demaria, Julianna Margaret

Dempsey, Emma Elizabeth

Dolce, Ella Michelle

Dolce, Evelyn Marie

Ellis, Sadie Marie

Farley, Faith Taylor

Farrell, Kaitlin Makenzie

Fleischmann, Rosemary Judith

Foland, Lauren Gene

Forderkonz, Madeline Ann

Fox, Colby David

Grevelding, Jordan Nicole

Guernsey, Kathryn Renee

Gunther, Savannah Marie

Guzman, Julian G

Harrell, Landon Christopher

Hayden, Riley Taylor

Heffron, Meghan Rose

Herrmann, Matthew Douglas

Heyden, Serena Rose

House, Gabrielle Renee’

Imbesi, Jasmin Olivia

Kane, Madelyn Rose

Kennedy, Michael John

Lacey, Caleb Michael

Landes, Analysa N

Lederer, Carolyn Grace

MacDuff, Ainsley Mae

McCorry, Merissa Elyse

Messano, Dominick Michael

Mitchell, Megan Sue

Moody, Cole Robert

Moran, Danni Francine

Mulhauser, Kole Joseph

Murphy, Gavin Scott

O’Connell, Tess Noel

Overton, Carleigh Paige

Pandossi, Cadence Elizabeth

Panek, Rachel Catherine

Robinson, Lucas M

Rupracht, Gabriel Raymond

Senf, Ryan Carter

Sherman, Isabella Julia

Smith, Logan M

Sobotka, Garrett John

Stark, Abigayle Marilyn

Suchecki, Kevin James

Vieru, Emily Andreya

Vile, Jadalynn Diane

Waterbury, Olivia Irene

Watrous, Ryan Daniel

Wells, Gavin Martin

Wenham, Zabella Rose

Whewell, Olivia Grace

White, Cheyenne Elizabeth

Wolfe, Sage Ann Elizabeth

Wood, Jason Michael

Yaromich, Lily

10th Grade Honor Roll

Baker, Taylor John

Bellinger, Deanna Capri

Biela, Drucilla Lin

Bristol, Angelina Marie

Broadwell, Rylee Ann

Callahan, Meghan Elizabeth

Capstraw, CourtneyRae Robin

Cardenas, Alyssa Maria

Caskinette, Floyd Jessie James

Durant, Joshua David-Christian

Fields, Skyler Alexis

Fleming, Tyler Robert

Galvagno Jr., Robert Francis

Glahn II, James Edward

Hamacher, Emily Nichole

Hanna, Shane A

Kimpel, McKinnah Amber

Kinne, Jenna Hope

Lamb, Sophia Rose

Lee, Emma Kristine

Lisi, Olivia Grace

Lister, Colin Joseph

Longley, Tyler Allan

Mable, Allison Jean

McVeen, Olivia Nicole

Nicholas, Rayelle Jean

Nystrom, Jakob Michael

Obey, Daisy Jane

Panipinto, Dylan Anthony

Peterson, Alex Michael

Proud, Alexis Morgan

Rio, Maeve Abigail

Riznyk, Kodi Jean

Schad, Bryce Anthony

Schnauder, Jonathan Jacob

Stuart, Joel Richard

VanMarter, Domanic Aden

Vaughan, Aaron Patrick

Waldau, JohnCadin Weston

Walsh, Liam Sean

Webb, Jason Willson

Webber, Madison Autumn

Weed II, Brian Thomas

Widener, Paige Allyce

Winiarski, Brandon Magtoto

Wolf, Megan Elizabeth

Wolf, Sarah Marie

11th Grade High Honor Roll

Ammann, Angelina Rose

Bardoun, Alyssa Maureen

Basile, Brianna Simone

Boettcher, Hannah Claire

Brown, Nicole Marie

Caputo, Haylee Jean

Carter, Lauren Marie Antoinette

Clarke, Jonathan Thomas

Colledge, Emily Elizabeth

DePasquale, Kathryn Leeann

Doane, Alyssa Julianne

Dwyer, Donovan Brady

Emmons, Emily Ann

Francisco, Trevor Ray

Garlic, Rianna Jean

Gingrow, Jeffrey Curtis Christopher

Godici, Braden Dawson

Halliday, Zachary James

Havens, Hannah Elizabeth

Helms, Emma Elisabeth

Herrmann, Emma Rose

Himes, Alyssa Renee

Horning, Jacob Edward

Howe, Jillian Marie

Humphrey, Camryn Sandra

Insogna, Lauren M

Jackson, Ian Joseph

Johnson, Hope Martina-Desiree

Karl, Nicholas Isaac

Keenan, Morgan Josephine

Keohane, Cora Hope

Kershner, Kevin Patrick

Kincaid, Elizabeth Irena

Klein, Logan Andrew

LaBuz, Elena Danielle

LaVigne, Connor James

Lawton, Madyson Arya

Lee, Madison Elizabeth

Logsdon, Veronica Lela Faye

Lokay, Lisa Anne

Maciariello, Makaela Rose

Mann, Julia Kelley

Manning, Cali Lyn

May, Makaila Nicole

McAfee, Ryan Christopher

Metzger, Sarah Elizabeth

Meyers, Emma Roxanne

Meyers, Ethan Thomas

Moody, Ella Rose

Moran, Jenna Theresa

Neverette, Erin Elizabeth

Newton, Matthew James

Ngumbi, Benjamin Nguta

O’Hara, Breannan Elizabeth

Paladino, Vincent Joseph

Pappas, Shelby Marie

Perry Jr., Michael Robert

Potter, Nathan John Thiago

Race, Elora Jade

Reed, Emma Shea

Reichard, Emily Morgan

Remenicky, Griffin James Lake

Rhinehardt, Ethan Robert

Rice, Kennedy Anne

Richmond, Leo Joseph

Romano, Collin Michael

Ruzekowicz, Elena Theresa

Scheuer, Lauren Elizabeth

Schlueter, Emily Jean

Schumaker, Derek Timothy

Shaw, Ian Stewart

Shearer, Cheyanne Mackenzie

Shetler, Rachel Annaliese

Smith, Paige Ryan

Sobel, Maryann Lourdes

Sonnacchio, Meghan Ann

Stewart, Karina Nicole

Sweeting, Michael James

Syrell, Sara Elizabeth

Sywulski, Hannah Mae

Szuck, Ian Conrad

Thompson, Jacob Joseph

Thornton, Jocelyn Renee

Trout, Joshua Mikel

Wells, Ethan Richard

Westfall, Ethan Carter

White, Ayden James

Whitt, Bethanie Lisa Marie

Wines, Collin Jacob

Wolf, Ella Bree

Young, Cibrina Elizabeth

Zakrzeski, Kamille Estelle

11th Grade Honor Roll

Babcock, Madison Phyllis

Boughton, Nathan Wayne

Cesar-Walls, Isabella Chloe Claudia

Cook, Joseph Aydan

Cooney, Adam Thomas

Costello, Emilia Lee

Curry, Bradley David

Davis, Ethan Anthony

Davis, Madison Kelly

Eveleigh, Liam Michael

Everett, Joseph Michael

Fencil, Jeanna Rose-Marie

Gilmore, Emily M

Goodnow, Montana Rose E

Goppelt, Madison Elizabeth

Haberer, Marianne Elizabeth

Hamacher, Keirstyn Gail

Hastings, Kirstyn Leigh

Hoyt, Morgan Marie Belle

Hurley, Gillian Maeve

Hyndman, Jenna Elizabeth

Kisselstein, Jordyn Marie

Kringer, Caylee Nicole

Ladd, Richard Raymond

Leach, Taryn Catherine

Lyboult, Emilie Rose

Merrill, George Dominick

Moreau, Alexis Michaela

Naum, Caleb Asa

Nitzke, Paige Marie

Prosser, Josiah Zane

Rendino, Arissa Lianne

Rogers, Martin James Edward

Simmons, Gage Slater

Toleson, Noah George

West, Hailey Rose

Wines, Olivia Nia Jade

12th Grade High Honor Roll

Ames, Claire Francesca

Ash, Evyn Lewis

Bedworth, Michelle Elizabeth

Belden, Terry Warren

Boyce, Cody Michael

Boyke, Dominick Paul

Brunner, Emily Elizabeth

Burtis, Alexander Wesley

Butler, Brian Lawrence

Campbell, Mitchell Lewis

Carpenter, Hannah

Cates, Jared Aaron

Cook, Joseph Anthony

Creamer, Max Douglas

Croft, Jared Nicholas

Cronin, Timothy Sean

Crosby, Travis Alan

Damhuis, Bo Yong

Dattler, Patrick Collin

Deisz, Brennah Shawn Rose

Demaria, Gabriella Marion

Domachowske, Madison Amaya

Domachowske, Michela Frances

Dougherty, Amelia Gordon

Dykeman, Ashlee Anne

Dykeman, Emilee Jean

Eiffe, Braden David

Ezman, Madison Jade

Fallows, Emilie Anne Gagnon

Farrell, Allison Kinsley

Ferrante, Peter Lawrence

Finke, Connor Anderson

Fiske, Bridget Nicole

Fiumano III, Joseph Anthony

Foland, Morgan Marion

Forderkonz, Allison Marie

Foster, Logan Thomas

Franke, Darien Alexander

Galarneau, Kylee Renee

Garrow, Sara Helene

Georges, Jessica Lynn

Giblin, Timothy James

Gipe, Carlissa Morgan

Grenga, Alison Elizabeth

Grevelding, Zachary Mitchell

Guernsey, Jordan Marie

Harrell, Alyssa Faye

Haywood, Kody

Haywood, Michael Aaron

Heath, Isabella M

Hunter, Connor Price

Huveldt, Jamie Elizabeth

Isereau, Allyson Lydia

Isereau, Kaylie Jean

Johns, Harrison Bradley

Jones, Katelynn Marie

Kemp, Daniel Ryan

Klein, Jeffrey James

Knoke, Louisa

LaCelle, Emma Elizabeth

Landes, Mackenzie M

LeBlond, Kelsey Elizabeth

Lozano, Jared Gonzalo

Mandell, Melina Elizabeth

McMullen, Shannon Ellen

Moeller, Alexandria Mae

Monica, William Henry

Moorhead, Kelsey Joanne

Moran, Gabrielle Renee

Moses, Anthony Southerland

Neddo, Jasmine Amelia

Nowack, Courtney Faith

Obrist, Isaac Irving

Obrist, Maxwell John

Palmo, Zachary Erich

Peck, Camron James

Perechov, Emily Anne

Perkins, Alexis Rose

Peters, Gabriel Groman

Queior, Dimitri Mikal

Rice, Michaela Sydney

Roberts, Alexander Charles

Ryfun, Gracie Kaite

Schueler, Sebastian Robin

Smith, Alexis L

Solomon, Taylor Danielle

Stadelmann, Dyllan Nicholas

Stark, Kalista Rose

Stringer, Rachael Joanne Lee

Sundet, Cayley Anne

Thompson, Devin Erayne

Turtura, Delaney Louise Channing

Vantassel-Moffett, Jimi Bones

VanToledo, Charlotte

Varrenti, Zachary Francesco

Wade, Haylee Donna

Warden, Braxton Andrew

Wells, Jarrett David

Wells, Makenzie Jo

Willis, Hannah Beverly

Wiseth, Iliana Marie

Worley, Nevaeh M

12th Grade Honor Roll

Accordino, Cole Steven

Barker, Zackery Paul

Barnhart, Brevyn Michael

Bowles, Anthony T.

Boyko, Claudia Lily

Brown, Jacob Ryan

Bullock, Nicholas Robert

Butts, Damian Anthony

Butts, Sierra Ashley

Capstraw, Lukas Gerald

Carter II, Corey

Collins, Elizabeth Ann

Countryman, Jenna Eve

Currie, Alexander Oscar

Davis, Jonathan Michael

DeYear, Tori Elizabeth

Epolito, Anthony Vincent

Fisher, Taylor Jean

Forte, Aaron Anthony

Fortino, Darrick Daniel

Fredenburg, Katelyn Joyce

Frei, Jasper Dietmar Karl Kurt

Geesaman, Isaac Christopher

Ginn, Collin Richard

Gloude, Gabrielle Elizabeth

Gollinger, Kaden William

Harmer, Lexys Marie

Hayes, Skyler Rose

Heitmann, Nicholas George

Jessie, Tyler Mathew

Keys, Dylan David

Kimpel, Angelina Paige

Kulakowski, Brandon John

LaClair, Emily Rose

Lamb, Samantha Jay

Martin, Jack Hall

McAllister, Ryan Francis

Padgett, Kolbe Michael

Parrotta, John Marshall

Quig, Alexander Christopher

Rothrum, Kirk Chester

Rupracht, Peyton William

Rupracht, Zachary Michael

Speller, Georgia Marie

Sterzel, Samuel Gordon

Stevens, Benjamin Daniel

Thompson, Cody John

Tunis, Anna Catherine

Volpi, Bernard W

Walton, Adam Joseph

Webb, Patrick Joseph

Woods, Corey Micheal

Wurster, Alex M

Young, Tyler Gene

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...