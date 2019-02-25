Paul V. Moore High School DECA Students Place at Region 9 Competition 

CENTRAL SQUARE – Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on December 18 at LeMoyne College.

They competed against more than 450 students from around the CNY region.

We are very pleased to announce that the following students placed in their respective events:

FIRST PLACE

• Joshua Leavery – Restaurant and Food Service Management

• Kaitlyn Lanning and Gabrielle Strong – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

• Quinn Ames – Automotive Marketing

• Matthew Herrmann – Principles of Business Management

• Kierstin Lorraine – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

• Jared Smith – Personal Financial Literacy

• Daniel Wandtke – Entrepreneurship

SECOND PLACE

• Andrew Ammann – Accounting Principles

• Gabe Chisari – Entrepreneurship

• Vincent Paladino – Food Marketing

• Sean Smith – Marketing Communications

• Logan Foster and Frank Derdzinski – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

• Lauren Foland and Sage Wolfe – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

THIRD PLACE

• Noah Brefka – Food Marketing

• Ariana Recuparo – Entrepreneurship

• Austin Crowell – Principles of Business Management

• Abigail Day – Retail Merchandising

• Morgan Foland – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

• Jack McGuirk – Quick Service Restaurant Management

• Reyna Velez – Personal Financial Literacy

• Gianni Spinella and Nicholas Wines – Marketing Management

FOURTH PLACE

• Dalton Emory – Accounting Principles

• Devin Thompson – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

• Emma Meyers – Entrepreneurship

• Lauren Rupert – Hotel and Lodging Management

• Emily Schlueter – Principles of Marketing

• Katie Stewart – Personal Financial Literacy

• Delaney Turtura – Apparel and Accessories Marketing

• Alex Wurster – Sports and Entertainment Marketing

The chapter is also pleased to announce that Logan Foster was elected president for Region 9 DECA.

Next, students will be attending the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester March 6 – March 8.

Students that qualified at the regional competition will move on to compete at the state level.

If you would like more information on the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter or would like to sponsor a student to attend, please e-mail the advisors, Michele Nelson at [email protected] or Dotty Harshberger at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...