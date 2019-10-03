FULTON, NY – Paula J. Giberson, 66, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at home.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Kenneth R. and Frances Ouderkirk Bonnie.

Paula was a lifelong resident of Fulton and spent her life as a dedicated wife, mother and devoted grandmother.

She was a lifetime member of the Fulton VFW.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs.

Paula loved camping, taking long drives looking at the wildlife and listening to country music.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gary; brother, Kenneth J. Bonnie; sister, Roxanne Dix (Bonnie); sister, Carol Heppell (Bonnie).

Surviving are her two daughters, Sabrina (Kevin) Giberson Columbus, Bobbie Jo Giberson; four grandchildren, Justice Columbus, Joahquin Giberson, Lily Jean Giberson, Greyson Columbus; brother, Robert (Carroll) Bonnie; sister, Betty Barlett; sister-in-law, Christine Bartlett; brothers-in-law, Douglas Heppell, John Dix, Jonilynn (Amy) Raponi-Dix; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dogs, Roscoe and Nico.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 7, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

For those wishing, a contribution may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society https://oswegohumane.org/donations/ in Paula’s memory.

