Paulie’s Super Siblings Hold Fundraiser

CENTRAL SQUARE – On September 8, “Paulie’s Super Siblings” held its first benefit bowling tournament at Green Acres Lanes, Central Square.

The event was held to raise funds to grant wishes to the siblings of children who have or have had cancer.

“Paulie’s Super Siblings” was founded in 2015 by the parents of Paulie Morley, who partnered with the KEYS Program to grant wishes for the behind-the-scenes superheroes, siblings of kids battling cancer.

The organization was formed to honor the memory of superhero Paulie Morley, who earned his angel wings on July 17, 2014, after a valiant fight against ALL T-Cell Leukemia, just a few months before his third birthday.

To date, four wishes have been granted, and it is the desire of the organization to continue this worthy cause.

We are extremely honored that Upstate Golisano Hospital has recently added “Paulie’s Super Siblings” to the list of children’s cancer programs they support.

Prior to this, funds have been raised from can/bottle drives, raffles, and private donations, including the Central Square Lioness Club who sponsored the two wishes granted this year.

Through the efforts of many, including those who bowled, and the volunteers who helped in any way to make this a success, we say “thank you.”

It goes without saying that none of this would have been possible without the support and generosity of Bob Gardner, owner of Green Acres Lanes.

Special thanks to Aaron and Brenda Walter, owners of The Altmar Hotel, who sponsored the entire event and to Associate Sponsors, Buttercup Cheese of Central Square and the Hastings Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to the fees raised from the participants who bowled and sponsors, many items were received from generous donors for the raffles that were held.

Special thanks to Mark Aletzhauser and McDonald’s for supplies donated.

We are very grateful for the support of everyone who helped in any way to make this a success and look forward to granting wishes in the future.

Please contact Angela Morley at [email protected] or call the KEYS office at 315-363-6446 for any questions or if you wish to become involved with “Paulie’s Super Siblings.”

