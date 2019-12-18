OSWEGO, NY – Pauline Ann Farrell (Eusepi), beloved mother and grandmother, and life-long resident of Oswego, passed away on Monday December 16 2019.

For nearly 91 years, Pauline shared her loving and faithful spirit with her large family and many friends.

A devoted parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego, Pauline was a lay minister serving the bereaved and spent much of her time volunteering and leading programs through the church.

After her husband, Jim, died in 1979, she went to work as a secretary in the guidance office at the former Bishop Cunningham High School.

It was there that she learned about and enrolled in the diocese family life program and its bereavement support min-istry.

After finishing the program and with no past experience in public speaking or counseling, she found herself leading group discussions with widows and widowers and making home visits to bereaved parishioners.

She founded the Oswego Widows and Widowers program and led the group for more than 10 years.

Pauline was also a lector and eucharistic minister, and an active participant and leader in church groups such as the St. Anne’s Society.

Outside of the church, Pauline was involved with many community groups.

Pauline is survived by her five children, Susan Brown (William) of Liverpool, NY, Mi-chael (Anne) of Oswego, James (Joanne) of Plano, Texas, Paul (Lynne) of Vienna, Va., and Anne Marie Fox (Patrick) of Westport, Conn.; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Pauline was predeceased by her husband, James E. Farrell Sr.; her parents, Luigi and Tina (Favata) Eusepi; and her seven siblings, Grace DeDomenico, Matthew, Frederick, Louis, Angelo, Joseph and Mary Wheeler.

Pauline’s life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday, December 21st at 10 a.m.

Calling hours will be at Nelson’s Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., from 4–6 p.m. on Friday.

Contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

