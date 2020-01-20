Peaceful Remedies Offers New Support Group

On February 19, Peaceful Remedies will begin running a new support group called Circle Talk for Those Affected By Life Altering Conditions.

This group is meant for anyone who is struggling with the negative impacts of a medical condition and their caregivers.

It offers people an opportunity to belong to a supportive community of individuals who are facing similar experiences.

The meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at Peaceful Remedies, at East 24 McCrobie Civic Center 41 Lake St.

The sessions will be peer led and supported by holistic therapist, Brittany Terotta.

She is a licensed clinical social worker and Holistic Energy Practitioner from NorthStar Wellness and a Peaceful Remedies volunteer.

To register or if you have any questions, please contact Terotta at [email protected] or (315) 591-6054.

Peaceful Remedies also offers another support group, Circle Talk for Those Affected By Cancer, the first Wednesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Peaceful Remedies.

These sessions are supported by Dr. Jodi Mullen from Integrative Counseling Services.

For more information regarding this group, please contact Mullen at [email protected] or

(315) 342-9255.

Peaceful Remedies is an organization in Oswego that helps serve individuals, caregivers and family of people with life altering conditions.

They offer services and sponsor events such as an annual Holistic Fair, meditation groups, yoga classes, Reiki and massage therapy sessions, drum circles, and support groups.

