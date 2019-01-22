Peaceful Remedies Plan Yogathon 2019

OSWEGO – On February 9, Peaceful Remedies will host the third annual Yogathon.

This is a day of movement, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Throughout the day five different yogis from studios in our area will instruct various styles.

This is a great opportunity to experience different instructors, different styles and get to know what is available in our community.

The day runs from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can attend all day or only the times that interest you.

There will be complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the event.

All you need is your own mat.

This event always sells out.

Register at PeacefulRemediesOswego.com.

The cost is $30.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...