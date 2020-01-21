Peaceful Remedies Yogathon Set

OSWEGO – The 4th annual Peaceful Remedies Yogathon will be held February 8 from 9 a.m. – noon, with registration at 8:30.

This year’s event is at a new location, The Lake Ontario Convention Center.

It promises to be a day of movement, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Three yoga instructors from studios in our area will instruct various styles.

This is a great opportunity to experience different instructors, different styles and get to know what is available in our community.

You can attend the whole time or only the times that interest you.

There will be complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the event.

This event typically sells out! Register at PeacefulRemediesOswego.com/events .

Founded in 2015 in Oswego, Peaceful Remedies is improving the healing experience for those impacted by life altering illnesses by bringing alternative options of therapy and support to these individuals in a safe and peaceful environment and allowing individuals to sample these alternatives without fear.

Through events, programs, the Yogathon and the annual Holistic Wellness Fair Peaceful Remedies provides support services that compliment treatments, support caregivers, patients and their families equally.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...