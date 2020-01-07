Pearl E. House

FULTON. NY – Pearl E. “Pat” House, 96, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1923, in Phoenix, NY, a daughter to the late Guy and Nettie Barnes Loomis.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Edward N. House; two sisters, Hattie Stoughtenger and May Stratton; four brothers, Seth, Floyd, Benjamin and August Loomis; two daughters, Colleen House and Sandra Harris; and one son, Eric House.

She is survived by four children, Patricia (Warren) Howard of Fulton, Edward R. (Linda) House of Oswego, Judith (Leland) Waldron of Florida and Susan (Philip) Ungleich of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Vivian Semeraro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Pearl’s life will be held at a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

For those wishing, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Pearl’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...