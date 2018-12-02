PHOENIX, NY – Pearl June Evans, 93, former Pennellville and Phoenix resident, passed away at St. Luke Health Health Svcs., Oswego, on Saturday December 1, 2018.

She was born to her late parents, Lillian (Carlton) and Leon Jones, on July 29, 1925, in the Happy Valley Hamlet, NY,

the Albion township side.

Pearl was a longtime employee of McMillan Book Co., Syracuse,

and later for Syrocco Co., in Van Buren.

Surviving are her two sons, Charles (Joyce) Parkhurst of Fulton

and David (Nancy) Parkhurst of Pennellville; a daughter, Judy (Norm) Richardson of Maple View; several grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; two half-sisters, Leona LaRock and Pat Brockett; two step-brothers, Ken and Ray Pepper; and several nieces, nephews, cousins.

Graveside services only will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 5,

in Pennellville Cemetery, County Route 54, Pennellville, with

Pastor Mary Johnson officiating.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has

care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...