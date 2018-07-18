Pearle H. Davenport, 83 and Diana Davenport Beck, 61

PHOENIX, NY – Pearle H. Davenport, 83, passed away on Tuesday July 17, 2018.

Her daughter, Diana Davenport Beck, 61, passed away on Saturday June 23, 2018.

Both passed away at home, surrounded by loving family.

Pearle was predeceased by her husband, Howard; and her son, Ronald.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Larry Nowak) and Iva Eckerson (Rich); her sons, George (Charles Cassenti), Donald (Julie), and Anthony; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Diana, 61, was predeceased by her husband, Tim.

She is survived by her daughter, Holly.

Calling hours will be on Thursday July 19, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

A service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Justin Hood officiating.

