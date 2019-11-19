Pedestrian Killed by Garbage Truck in Baldwinsville Identified Central Square School District Principal

BALDWINSVILLE — The person who was struck and killed Monday morning by a garbage truck has been identified as the elementary principal in the Central Square School District, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. Monday, the Baldwinsville Police Department along with Sheriff’s Deputies and rescue personal responded to Aspen Springs Drive near the intersection of White Chapel Road for a reported accident involving a rubbish removal truck and a pedestrian.

Deputies said a rubbish removal truck from Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal Inc., was backing down Aspen Springs Drive when it struck Larry Wink, 48, of Baldwinsville, who was crossing the road.

Wink, the principal at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the police report.

The investigation is ongoing.

