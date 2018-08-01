Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Early-Morning MVA

MEXICO – Oswego County Sheriff’s depities were dispatched to a car/pedestrian motor vehicle accident on Norman Avenue, south of Spring Street in the village of Mexico at 2:09 a.m. today (August 1).

The accident reportedly involved serious injury.

The investigation has revealed that a 2016 Dodge pickup truck being driven by 22-year-old Travis Howard of Mexico was traveling southbound, to work, on Norman Avenue when he struck a pedestrian who was also traveling in the southbound lane.

The pedestrian was wearing dark colored clothing and was in the possession of an unpowered scooter, according to the police report.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was riding on the scooter at the time of the accident.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The identification of the pedestrian is pending.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and speed, impairment or distracted driving are not considered factors at this time, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by NOCA and Mexico Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

