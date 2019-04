MINETTO – Jennifer Majlaton and Keriann Hunter’s fifth grade class at Minetto Elementary recently completed an Easter-themed S.T.E.M. challenge.

The students were tasked with working in a group to design and build a catapult device using only pencils, rubber bands and a plastic spoon that would fling a Peep candy the farthest.

Groups tested and revised their designs several times before the “Peep-apult” challenge.

