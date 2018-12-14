FULTON, NY – Peggy L. Otis, 98, formerly of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at St. Luke Residential Health Services in Oswego.

A native of Fulton, she was a life resident.

Peggy had worked 49 years for the Sealright Company in Fulton, retiring from the payroll department in 1992.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Otis, who died in 1980; and she has no survivors.

Peggy leaves behind two special friends, Mary Ellen Meagher and Sandra Ottman both of Fulton.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

