Penfield Library To Host Book Sale Oct. 26-27

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Penfield Library will host its last-ever book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27 during the college’s Family and Friends Weekend.

During the sale, soft-cover books will cost 50 cents, with hardcover books and media items (including DVDs and CDs) available for $1.

This will be the final edition of the sale because the amount of time and resources to coordinate and run it have become too much for the amount of revenue, organizers said, as well as a potential need to repurpose the basement area where the sale takes place and where some books are stored.

However, Penfield Library will continue to have ongoing book sale shelves in the library’s lobby, and will divert large donations to the Oswego Public Library, Little Free Libraries around the city and other partner organizations.

For the upcoming sale, the library will accept additional donations until Oct. 12.

Donors can bring items to the checkout desk inside the front door, but the library cannot accept textbooks or items in poor condition.

For more information, call 315-312-4267.

