Pennsylvania Man Arrested as a Fugitive from Justice After a Crash in Lysander

LYSANDER – State Police arrested Kenneth L. Rice Jr., 41, from Scranton, Pa., today Dec. 12, as a Fugitive from Justice.

At approximately 8 a.m., a DOCCS Parole Officer attempted to pull over a 2009 GMC SUV and the operator refused to comply, police said.

The vehicle then drove onto County Line Road and down a privately owned driveway.

The driver attempted to drive across a wooden snowmobile bridge when he lost control and drove off the bridge and landed in the creek below.

The operator, Rice, and a 38-year-old female were evaluated by EMS and declined any medical treatment.

Rice was found to be wanted on a felony warrant issued from the State of Pennsylvania.

Agents contacted State Police, who arrested Rice without incident as a Fugitive from Justice.

Rice was arraigned and is remanded to the Oswego County Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

