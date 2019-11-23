HANNIBAL, NY – Penny L. Devendorf, 60, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at home.

She was born in 1959, in Norwich, a daughter to the late Gary and Donna Brown Palmer.

Penny was a graduate of Red Creek High School and continued her education at S.U.N.Y. Oswego with a bachelor’s degree in education.

She enjoyed reading, music, going to the beach and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Penny is survived by her two children, Michelle (Will) DuMont of Fair Haven and Will (Jennifer Commane) Derby of Fulton; three grandchildren, Addison, Gracyn and Nolan; five siblings, Teri Ruff, Cindy Lamphere, April Palmer, Robert Palmer and Glenn Palmer. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Hannibal Free Library, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal, New York 13074 in Penny’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

