‘Peopling of the Americas’ Planned

PHOENIX – Mike Beardsley will present “The Peopling of the Americas and the First New Yorkers” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Schroeppel Historical Society building in Phoenix.

Beardsley traces the movement of early peoples and the traces left behind that identity them.

Admission is free and donations are gratefully appreciated.

Refreshments courtesy of SHS members.

The Schroeppel Historical Society building is located at the corner of Volney and Main streets.

Address for GPS is 486 Main St.

