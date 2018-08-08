Performing Artists Sought For Harborfest 2019

OSWEGO, NY – Harborfest 2019 is seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 32nd edition of the festival slated for July 25 – 28, 2019.

During Harborfest 2018, more than 30 music performances provided quality entertainment for the approximate 60,000 visitors to NYS largest admission-free music festival.

Harborfest’s goal for 2019 is to continue the long-standing tradition of offering quality entertainment that will attract people from all areas of NYS and beyond.

Artists of all genres of music interested in appearing at Harborfest 2019 can obtain information and an application by logging onto www.oswegoharborfest.com under the “Applications” tab or at the Harborfest office, 41 Lake St. in Oswego, Monday – Wednesday between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There is no application fee, but a clearly labeled CD or audiotape and press or information kit must accompany each application.

Applications must be completed and submitted with all requested information to the Harborfest office by no later than October 1, 2018.

As contracts are signed with performers, they will be posted on www.oswegoharborfest.com

