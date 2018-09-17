Perivemba / King – 2018 Stone Creek Member-Member Champions

OSWEGO, NY – Congratulations to Mani Perivemba (member) and Kevin King (member) on winning the 2018 Stone Creek Golf Club Member-Member Tournament with a two-day total score of 137.

The third annual two-day, 18-team event included 3 unique matches including 18 holes of Best Ball on day one and on day two, Modified Alternate Shot on the front nine and Captain and Mate on the back nine.

A large gallery followed the 4-team championship shootout through 5 playoff holes ( 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9).

Mani Perivemba / Kevin King (championship flight), Zach Catalone / Jeff Dewey (first flight), George Ball / Jody Wells (second flight) and Andy Brown / Mike Reitz (third flight).

King’s drive on the par 4, 330 yard, 2nd hole set his team up with 70 yards to the pin. Perivemba capitalized on the opportunity knocking a sand wedge to 7 feet.

King would make the right to left uphill birdie putt to move the team ahead by 1.

The championship flight leaders would continue to play consistent golf parring 7, 8 and 9 to hold onto the lead and secure the 2018 Stone Creek Member-Member Championship.

It was a great weekend of golf.

The weather cooperated and the greens were rolling great.

A special thanks to our entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event.

Thank you to our generous sponsors.

The tournament was well managed by owner and PGA Head Professional Will Weimer and owner Scott Baker.

RESULTS

2018 Stone Creek Golf Club Member/Member Champions – Mani Perivemba / Kevin King

Championship Flight

1st – Mani Perivemba / Kevin King – 137

2nd – Chris Wright / Dave Haight – 143

3rd – Trevor Gibson / Bromley – 147

1st Flight

1st – Zach Catalone / Jeff Dewey – 151 * Playoff

2nd – Maureen Ball / Kelly Wells – 151

T3rd – Bob Ruggio / Mike Nicholson – 152

T3rd – Dan DeGraw / Bill Whiting – 152

2nd Flight

1st – George Ball / Jody Wells – 158

2nd – Ryan Kaczmarskj / Matt Barbeau – 159 * Playoff

3rd – Scott Harse / Chris Harse – 159

3rd Flight

1st – Andy Brown / Mike Reitz – 166

2nd – Gary Blum / Mike Blue – 168

3rd – Rusty Hinkley / Tim Somers – 171

For more information on Stone Creek Golf Club and how we are growing the game of golf with lessons, leagues, junior golf, tournaments, and membership opportunities for singles, couples, and families, please visit www.StoneCreekGolfOswegoNY.com or follow us on

Facebook.

