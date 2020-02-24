Pet of the Week – Apple

OSWEGO – This kitten is a unicorn!

Everything about him makes him so interesting and unique.

He’s the cutest thing we’ve every seen and was born with no tail.

Apple is 4 months old, vaccinated and neutered.

The adoption fee is $130 and includes kitten vaccine series.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...