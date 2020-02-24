Pet of the Week – Apple

February 24, 2020 Contributor

OSWEGO – This kitten is a unicorn!

He loves other cats, adores his canine friends and absolutely loves to play with anyone he meets.

Everything about him makes him so interesting and unique.

He’s the cutest thing we’ve every seen and was born with no tail.

Apple is 4 months old, vaccinated and neutered.

The adoption fee is $130 and includes kitten vaccine series.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

