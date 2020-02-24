Pet of the Week – Apple

" data-medium-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-300x335.jpg" data-large-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-460x513.jpg" class="alignleft size-medium wp-image-271895" src="http://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-300x335.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="335" srcset="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-300x335.jpg 300w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-460x513.jpg 460w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-150x167.jpg 150w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8-1378x1536.jpg 1378w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pet-Apple-8.jpg 1600w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />He loves other cats, adores his canine friends and absolutely loves to play with anyone he meets.
OSWEGO – This kitten is a unicorn!
Everything about him makes him so interesting and unique.
He’s the cutest thing we’ve every seen and was born with no tail.
Apple is 4 months old, vaccinated and neutered.
The adoption fee is $130 and includes kitten vaccine series.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.
You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.
Because people and pets are good for each other.
The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Be the first to comment