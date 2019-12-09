Pet of the Week – Benny

OSWEGO, NY – Sir Benson was homeless and starving.

He was under-weight and no one knew why.

He was found to be already neutered so we’re sure he once had a home, but we don’t know why he doesn’t anymore.

He needs a home now!

Benny is always eager to meet new friends; he is very chatty and has something to say about pretty much everything.

He is sure to remind you to feed him!

He is not very cuddly, but happy to sit nearby.

Benny likely gets along with other cats, although he hasn’t had the chance to interact with other furry friends a lot.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

