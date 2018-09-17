Pet of the Week – Brook

OSWEGO – Here’s the thing about Brook.

She’s shy – really, really shy and if you adopt her we can guarantee that she will be very slow to warm up to you, no matter how charming you are or how good as a cat whisperer.

But if you have a quiet home, i.e. one without a bunch of rambunctious kids and yippy obnoxious dogs, won’t you give pretty Brook a chance?

We know she loves treats, so that’s a built in way to win her heart and we think she will turn out to be a snuggler – as in Velcro – once she accepts that you are both the treat and the snuggle dispenser.

Shy cats have a hard time finding homes.

But, the adoration of a shy cat is a treasure worth working at and waiting for, we think.

Brook could adore you!

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) Brook, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

