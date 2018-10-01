Pet of the Week – Colin

OSWEGO – Colin was found outside in the rain, caked in mud.

He was sick, but his angel foster mom nursed him back to health, and now he is small for his 6 months but with no lingering health issues.

He has tiny white patches on his chest and belly, and if you catch his fur in the right light, you can see black stripes in his black coat!

And doesn’t he have the very best ears?

Colin is very sweet, playful, curious, and friendly.

He very well socialized with cats of all ages and really likes batting balls around.

He would probably love to chase around a kid or two!

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) Colin, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Go buy some of those little balls and get ready to have fun.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

