Pet of the Week – Delta

OSWEGO – Delta is a sweet cuddly youngster who is ready to add lots of cheer to any home this holiday season! He is good with other cats, dogs and children. He is also incredibly affectionate, snuggly and playful with grownup humans – a perfect cat.

He is almost 4 months old, already neutered and up-to-date on all kitten vaccines.

His sister, Sierra, was featured as a Pet of the Week a few weeks ago and is also still available for adoption! If you are interested in adopting both, their adoption fee is 2-for-1 . . . You can adopt the pair for only $100. (Sierra is also already spayed and up-to-date on all kitten vaccines.)

