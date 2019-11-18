Pet of the Week – Eloise

OSWEGO, NY – Eloise is 3 months old and ready to join a new family of her own.

She would be great in a home with children and dogs, and she adores older cats.

This little lady is independent and feisty.

She comes running when she hears her name and loves to play most of all.

She does like to snuggle only when she decides it is time to snuggle.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page at oswegohumane.org!

You can email a completed application or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

