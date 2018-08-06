Pet of the Week – Finnick

OSWEGO – Finnick is almost 5 months old and strikingly handsome with beautiful orange stripes with white toes and under-belly.

He’s a polydactyl cat, meaning he has extra toes.

So his feet are big, which is very cute.

He gets along well with cats of all ages, but in his heart of hearts he really is a people cat.

At the end of the day, he’s just looking for a good snuggle when he’s all tuckered out, which he usually is because he loves to chase laser pointers, light reflections on the wall, bugs, you name it.

And he really loves mousies.

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Will you welcome him into your heart?

Or are you looking for a more mature and accomplished companion?

Application fees are waived for all of our adult cats.

Not because they are not already an incredible value, but just because they need homes.

Take a look at our website or come on down to the office to meet some of the resident grownups.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

