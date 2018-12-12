Pet of the Week – Fossey

OSWEGO – This is Fossey.

She is a short-haired black and white tuxedo, named after the late Dian Fossey, a primatologist and conservationist who spent her life as a protector and friend of Mountain gorillas.

You don’t need to travel deep into the mountain forests to find this little monkey though.

She can be found mingling with her siblings or going bananas with a good toy.

She is very loving and has a natural curiosity for life.

Fossey is almost 4 months old and a great cuddler.

She is up to date on her vaccinations and is not yet spayed, but she will be before her adoption becomes final.

If you are interested in adopting Fossey, please email your inquiries or completed adoption application to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at (315) 207-1070.

Everyone needs a a great cuddler!

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Follow us on Instagram @oswego_humane!

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

