Pet Of The Week: Hank Williams

OSWEGO – From the Oswego County Humane Society: Hank’s an active bun, not the type to hang out on a lap but Hank loves attention and good pets.

He likes tossing toys and chewing toys, and seems very curious about cats. Hank is not into hiding, and isn’t especially shy. He’s pretty comfy just hanging out in the living room. During personal care, Hank has been fairly calm and receptive.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/hank-williams/

