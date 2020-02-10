Pet of the Week – Hermione

OSWEGO, NY – Hermione is a lover, not a fighter.

She really wants a warm lap to cozy up on because her life’s purpose is to be the center of attention wherever she may be.

Also, she really doesn’t want to share–

Hermione would prefer a home with no other cats or dogs.

This gorgeous long-haired tuxedo is approximately 2 years old and ready to adopt her new family at any time.

The adoption fee is $75 and includes up-to-date vaccinations and completed spay/neuter surgery.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

