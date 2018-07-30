Pet of the Week – Holly

OSWEGO – We would like to formally introduce to you a gentle, shy creature… This is Holly.

She already has on her best tuxedo suit and is ready to dance the night away.

She can be shy at first (she doesn’t want to be prom queen).

But certainly loves attention and would want to be petted all day long.

It’s been difficult for us to get a picture because she’s such an active young lady and will dance circles around you.

She is about 2 years old, vaccinated and spayed.

Oh, and did I mention the best part? Her ticket to the prom is free!

Her adoption fee has been waived. (That’ll leave you more bucks to spring on the limo, right?!)

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an Adoption Application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Will you go to prom with Holly?

Or are you looking for a more mature and accomplished companion?

Application fees are waived for all of our adult cats.

Not because they are not already an incredible value, but just because they need homes.

Take a look at our website or come on down to the office to meet some of the resident grownups.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

