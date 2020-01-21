Pet of the Week – Hopper

OSWEGO, NY – Just like his Stranger Things name-sake, Hopper is tough on the outside but a big softie on the inside.

He is a loving snuggler as well as a playful kitten.

He is a silver tabby with white markings who enjoys to sit in boxes most of all!

The adoption fee is $100 and includes kitten vaccine series and spay/neuter surgery to be completed soon.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001

