Pet of the Week – James Hook

OSWEGO – James Hook is a handsome kitten pirate ready for adventure!

He may be shy at first, but is a world renowned snuggler once he gets to know you.

He has a purr as loud as a ticking clock inside of a crocodile’s belly.

Captain Hook loves to explore and is always on the search for his kind of buried treasure – a forever home.

He is three months old and gets along well with other cats of all ages.

Will “x” mark the spot in your home for James?

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Are you ready for some swashbuckling fun?

Or are you looking for a more mature and accomplished companion?

Application fees are waived for all of our adult cats.

Not because they are not already an incredible value, but just because they need homes.

Take a look at our website or come on down to meet some of the resident grownups.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

