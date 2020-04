OSWEGO – Jenny’s got the friendliest cat-ittude on the block! She is super outgoing and loves meeting new people, especially if she gets good belly pats.

She gets along with her foster siblings, cats and dog, and is gentle and attentive around children of all ages.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/jenny/

