Pet of the Week – July

OSWEGO, NY – Mr. July is the toughest cookie we know.

He is an outdoorsy kitty and was found with an enormous wound on his back.

Luckily, he trusted kindly people enough to care for him and clean his injury.

It took many weeks to heal and in that time, he has transformed into an incredible love-bug!

He is certainly nervous around new people, but as you can see from his picture. once he knows you, he really gets quite comfortable.

July would be good in a home with other cats and maybe dogs.

He may appreciate children at least 8 years old who can respect his solitude when he needs it.

He would like to retain access to the great outdoors, and his ear is tipped.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/july/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization.

