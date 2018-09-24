Pet of the Week – Keke

OSWEGO – Keke is an awesome long-haired torti! Please adopt her.

She is great with kids and babies, but has not been introduced to dogs yet and there are no cats in her foster home, so she will need some adjustment in her new home.

But she is so sweet and gentle and snuggly that we are confident about her fitting right in.

She loves to bat toy balls around and she loves a good cardboard scratcher.

She follows her humans around the house wherever they go, and would like to come and follow you!

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) Keke, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Go buy some cat toys and get ready to have fun.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...