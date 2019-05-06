Pet of the Week – Lena

OSWEGO, NY – Lena is a two-year-old, short-haired, female cat.

She is house-trained, good with other cats and good with children.

Lena came to our program one month ago and was in very rough shape.

She had just given birth to three kittens, but due to complications during delivery she had a prolapsed uterus that required emergency surgery.

You can see from her pictures that Lena had severe hair loss due to the stress of her pregnancy and recovery.

But her hair is growing back nicely with some chocolatey undertones in her coat!

Despite her sad story, Lena is so deserving of a forever home.

She can be a bit shy at first and prefers a cave to hide as a safe space.

She does get along well with other cats but has not met any dogs yet.

Lena’s adoption fee is $75 and includes up-to-date vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Lena,

you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

