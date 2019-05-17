Pet of the Week – Lily

OSWEGO, NY – Lily is an 8-month-old silver tabby.

She is house-trained, good with other cats, good with children and good with rabbits.

Lily is such a people-pleaser!

She may take a little bit to warm-up to new people, but she now easily gets along with other cats at home.

She is very playful and likes to run around the house.

She has a healthy addiction to cat nip, too.

She likes to play with her cat toys, such as: rattle balls, string or anything she can find.

She doesn’t seem to be picky with the kind of food she eats.

She also loves cat treats and wet food.

Lily is about 8 months old, spayed and up-to-date with vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $75.

If you are interested in adopting Lily, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to [email protected]

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

