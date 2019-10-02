Pet of the Week – Lizzie

OSWEGO, NY – Lizzie is a 7-year-old, female, Great Dane/Irish Wolfhound mix.
She is 105 pounds, vaccinated, and not spayed.
Lizzie is amazing!
She is sweet and quiet.
She adores attention.
She does not like a lot of activity, but
enjoys long walks in a park, along the lake, or through the woods.
She likes to walk anywhere.
Car rides are not a problem.
She loves a little wind, but mostly just hangs out for the ride.
She gets along well with her large breed foster siblings, but we know she would do well in a home with other dogs of
any size.
She has such a calm demeanor.
She would do great with cats around, too.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.
You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!
https://oswegohumane.org/pet/lizzie/
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter
clinics, and humane education.
Because people and pets are good for each other.
The Oswego County Humane Society is
designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.
