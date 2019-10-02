Pet of the Week – Lizzie

OSWEGO, NY – Lizzie is a 7-year-old, female, Great Dane/Irish Wolfhound mix.

She is 105 pounds, vaccinated, and not spayed.

Lizzie is amazing!

She is sweet and quiet.

She adores attention.

She does not like a lot of activity, but

enjoys long walks in a park, along the lake, or through the woods.

She likes to walk anywhere.

Car rides are not a problem.

She loves a little wind, but mostly just hangs out for the ride.

She gets along well with her large breed foster siblings, but we know she would do well in a home with other dogs of

any size.

She has such a calm demeanor.

She would do great with cats around, too.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/lizzie/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

