Pet of the Week – Lovelace

OSWEGO – This is Lovelace.

She is a long-haired white and grey tabby.

She is named after the late Ada Lovelace, a mathematician known for her work on the early computer, the Analytical Engine.

It will only take you moments to analyze this beautiful purr machine and engineer a companionship of a lifetime!

Lovelace is almost 4 months old and is a darling sweetheart.

She is very affectionate and loves to socialize with her siblings and foster dad.

She is up to date on her vaccinations and is not yet spayed, but she will be before her adoption becomes final.

If you are interested in adopting Lovelace, please email your inquiries or completed adoption application to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at (315) 207-1070.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Follow us on Instagram @oswego_humane!

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...