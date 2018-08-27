Pet of the Week – Marble

OSWEGO – This little lady is soft and has marbled-coloring to her coat.

OK, so her name is Marble, sorry we made it that obvious, but this kitty is really the cat’s meow!

Marble is a polite young adult who loves to be petted all day long.

She’s even quick to show off her beautiful recently-spayed belly! (And she has a tattoo to prove it!)

Marble would make a lovely addition to your family.

She was once a stray, but clearly wants to be wherever the people are.

She’s been socialized with other cats her size since becoming a foster with us.

She may be a little hissy when first introduced to new family members of the feline persuasion, but she will come around and accept them.

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) Marble, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Or would you rather have fun with a dog?

Sign up for the 2018 Rover Run.

It’s a 5K-9 timed race and 1-mile family walk with lunch and a lot of other fun activities.

Dogs are welcome!

Sunday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Go to www.oswegohumane.org for the links to sign up.

Sign up by August 31 to be sure of getting a shirt in your size.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

