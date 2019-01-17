Pet of the Week – Noel

OSWEGO, NY – Cheery Noel is a sweet grey tabby looking for her forever family.

Her foster mom tells us she’s quite the love-bug and chatty, too.

She is on the petite side and is certainly a cute, snuggly bundle that would make a great addition to any home.

She is about 6-8 months old and currently up-to-date on her vaccines.

She is scheduled to be spayed this month.

We are accepting applications for adoption at any time.

View her profile at https://oswegohumane.org/pet/noel/

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Follow us on Instagram @oswego_humane!

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

