Pet of the Week – Otis

OSWEGO, NY – This wrinkly face is one you are sure to love forever!

Otis is a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dude.

He loves to play and is very food motivated.

He loves gnawing on busy bones and dental sticks but his most favorite treat is peanut butter.

Otis is a cuddler and tends to be clingy, he likes to be wherever the people are.

He is good with other dogs and cat savvy.

Otis is a Chow Chow/Beagle mix and is estimated to be 6-8 years old.

He’s currently being treated for flea allergy dermatitis with oral antibiotics and medicated baths.

His foster mom is still reinforcing house manners, he tugs slightly on leash but follows where he’s led.

He can be very responsive and scared easily by loud shouting or sudden noises.

For this reason we recommend a home with children no younger than 10 years old.

The adoption fee is $275 and includes his neuter surgery that will be completed soon.

If you are interested in meeting Otis, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]

