Pet of the Week – Paros

OSWEGO, NY – Paros loves to explore the house and he loves to play with his brothers.

He is learning to love snuggles and will come over to you if you just sit on the ground.

He is a bit more shy then the others but he will also meow when he wants snuggles or wants you to pick him up.

The adoption fee is $100 and includes kitten vaccine series and spay/neuter surgery to be completed soon.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

